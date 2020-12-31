Minneapolis Police Fatally Shoot Man During Traffic Stop
A Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop on Wednesday night, just a few blocks from where George Floyd was killed in late May. Police said the man had fired first and was killed by return gunfire. An angry crowd had gathered near the scene of the shooting at the Holiday gas station late Wednesday and was demanding answers. The shooting comes just over six months after Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers plunged the city—and much of the country—into months of unrest. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo sought to calm tensions at a last-minute news conference, telling reporters: “Initial witness statements indicate that the subject involved in this felony stop fired first, and Minneapolis police officers then exchanged gunfire with the suspect.” Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was stopped by officers because he was wanted for a crime, but it remains unclear what that crime was.