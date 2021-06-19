Minneapolis Police Identify Victim in Body Part Case
GRUESOME
Minneapolis police have identified the victim whose body parts were found scattered throughout the city, the department announced late Friday. Adam Richard Johnson, a white 36-year-old male, was named by spokesman John Elder at a press conference that took place a day after the city warned residents to be alert for any macabre sightings. Elder said Johnson was identified Friday with help from different groups involved in the case, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office, though all of his body parts have not been found. A cause of death has not been determined, and police believe the death to be recent, though they do not know exactly when it took place. Elder said police think the murder is an isolated incident and that Johnson is the only victim, though the investigation is still ongoing. “This appeared to be a very focused attack, nothing that leads us to believe there’s a threat to public safety,” Elder said.
Minneapolis police were alerted Thursday morning after a call came in reporting body parts in different locations throughout the city. In press conferences throughout the day, the department urged people to report any more sightings.