A Dozen Minneapolis Cops Have Called It Quits Since George Floyd Protests
More than a dozen Minneapolis police officers have resigned or are on their way out in the wake of George Floyd’s killing and the protests it unleashed. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that several of the exiting cops complained they did not feel supported by brass or city officials as the department came under heavy criticism. The paper obtained an email that suggested some cops just went AWOL. “During this busy and trying time I have heard secondhand information that there have been employees that have advised their supervisors that they separated with the city (or quit) without completing paperwork,” deputy chief Henry Halvorson wrote. In Buffalo, New York, and in Hallandale Beach, Florida, SWAT teams have resigned from their units en masse in protest in recent days.