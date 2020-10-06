Minneapolis Steakhouse Staff Forced Into Quarantine After Catering Trump Fundraising Event
HARD TO SWALLOW
At least some people are following isolation advice. Thirteen staff members at a Minneapolis steakhouse have gone into quarantine after they ran catering at a private fundraiser attended by President Donald Trump last week, according to reports. Around 40 people attended the fundraiser last Wednesday at the Lake Minnetonka home of Marty Davis, CEO of the countertop manufacturer Cambria. It is suspected that Trump was already infected by COVID-19 at the time. The food workers, who are employed by Murray’s Restaurant in Minneapolis, fed the wealthy guests. The eatery confirmed in a statement: “Our staff was there to work the party only and at no point did any staff come in close proximity to the president... Upon learning of the president’s positive COVID-19 test, we immediately enacted a 14-day quarantine for all staff who worked the party.” The workers will also undergo COVID-19 tests. Attendees at the event have said many people didn’t wear face masks or practice social distancing there.