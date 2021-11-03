CHEAT SHEET
Minneapolis Voters Don’t Want to Defund the Police After All
Voters in Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd was murdered, came out Tuesday against a ballot proposal to ax their police department in favor of a new agency. The measure would have done away with a clause in the city charter that necessitates that the city maintain a police department with a certain number of officers, opting instead for a Department of Public Safety. The measure would have required new department, the mayor, and the city council to take “a comprehensive public health approach to the delivery of functions” of law enforcement and other agencies. The proposal emerged from calls to abolish police departments entirely to enact racial justice reform after Floyd’s murder last year.