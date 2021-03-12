Minneapolis Will Pay $27 Million to George Floyd’s Family in Wrongful Death Suit

Read it at Star Tribune
The family of George Floyd have reached a historic $27 million settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis. On Friday, the Minneapolis City Council approved the settlement in a unanimous 13-0 vote. Lawyers for the family called it the biggest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history. The suit is separate to the criminal cases against the four cops who tried to arrest Floyd last year over a suspected $20 counterfeit bill. Jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing, began on Monday.