Ex-Prison Sergeant Gets Jail Time for Trading McDonald’s for Sex With Inmate
UNHAPPY MEAL
Randy Beehler, a former Minnesota corrections sergeant, has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and seven years probation for trading a McDonald’s meal for sex with an inmate he was transporting. Beehler pleaded guilty in March to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct over the Sept. 2019 incident. Beehler stopped to get food while transferring a female inmate from Olmsted County Jail to Minneapolis. After the inmate said she’d “do anything” to eat, Beehler brought the woman to the front seat and exposed his penis, prosecutors said. The woman performed oral sex on him, according to the charges. At first, Beehler denied the allegations but eventually admitted to it. Minnesota prison officials announced Beehler’s termination on Wednesday.