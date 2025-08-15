A cold case has been cracked nearly six decades on after an unwitting fisherman found a car at the bottom of a lake. Brody Loch was using a sonar device to help him when it picked up something strange at the bottom of a lake in Sartell, Minnesota. His friend had hooked onto a fish, and as he worked to pull it up, he deployed the device. “When he caught the fish, I turned the transducer around and boom, there it was just sitting on the bottom,” Loch told CBS News. He first detected it some 20ft below the surface Saturday, and went back the following day with family members to verify what he was looking at. After that, he called the authorities, who believe the VIN of the 1960s Buick matches the car belonging to Roy Benn, who disappeared in 1967. Authorities found human remains inside the vehicle that they currently think match those of Benn, who was last seen leaving King’s Supper Club—according to some reports at the time, according to CBS— with a large amount of money. “Tons of credit for a fisherman to actually see that and then have the forethought to call the sheriff’s office and make that report,” said Sartell Police Chief Brandon Silgjord.

