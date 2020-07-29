Minnesota GOPer Resigns After Comparing Mask-Wearing Orders to Nazi Germany
COVER YOUR MOUTH
A Republican Party official in Minnesota has resigned in disgrace after comparing orders to wear face masks during a global pandemic to Jews being forced to wear Stars of David in Nazi Germany. An image posted to the Wabasha County Republican Party’s Facebook page showed a Nazi officer and a man wearing the star with two captions: “Just put on the star and quit complaining” at the top of the image, and “Just put on the mask and stop complaining” at the bottom. Initially, the Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan claimed that the Facebook page had been hacked. However, Carnahan later confirmed that the page “was not hacked” and the unnamed individual responsible has resigned at the party’s request. According to CNN, Carnahan said the state party and the county board “apologizes for this disappointing post,” which she also called “vitriolic.” Carnahan herself recently attacked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s state mask mandate, posting in a tweet: “This is not North Korea, and you are not Kim Jong Un… or are you?”