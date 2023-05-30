CHEAT SHEET
Minnesota Officially Legalizes Recreational Marijuana Use
Minnesota officially legalized recreational marijuana use on Tuesday, bringing the number of recreational weed-friendly states in the U.S. to 23. Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law less than a month after both chambers of the state legislature passed it with bipartisan backing, CNN reported. Minnesota residents 21-and-up can now legally possess marijuana, although Walz noted it will take a while before dispensaries are up and running in the state. The bill’s signing also set in motion a process to expunge past marijuana-related criminal offenses. “We’ve criminalized a lot of folks,” Walz said during the bill’s signing. “We’re going to start the expungement process on those records.”