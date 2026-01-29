Politics

Judge Tears Into ICE Over Jaw-Dropping Record of Court Order Violations

LAW UNTO ITSELF

A Minnesota judge accused ICE of blasting through more legal directives in a few weeks than “some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.”

Will Neal
Will Neal 

Reporter

Federal law enforcement agents are confronted by community members and activists for reportedly shooting a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood on October 04, 2025 in Broadview, Illinois. Residents of the city have become increasingly concerned as Operation Midway Blitz continues in the Chicago area, an operation designed to apprehend and deport undocumented immigrants living in the area.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A top Minnesota judge blasted ICE for rampant violations of judicial directives during the Trump administration’s violent immigration crackdown in the Midwestern state.

Judge Patrick J. Schiltz said the almost-100 court orders violated by ICE agents since the start of this year represent more than “some federal agencies have violated in their entire existence.”

That tally, Schiltz added, was “almost certainly substantially understated” on account of being “hurriedly compiled by extraordinarily busy judges” amid the agency’s ongoing operations in Minnesota.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz
Schiltz, a conservative appointed by President George W Bush, said ICE was "not a law unto itself." U.S. District Court

“ICE is not a law unto itself,” the judge wrote in a Wednesday ruling. “ICE has every right to challenge the orders of this court, but, like any litigant, ICE must follow those orders unless and until they are overturned or vacated.”

It comes after the judge, a prominent conservative jurist appointed to the Minnesota district court under President George W Bush, issued a summons earlier this week for acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

Activists take part in a vigil for Alex Pretti outside of the US Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Pretti, an intensive care nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs, was killed on January 24, 2026 by federal agents in Minneapolis.
Activists take part in a vigil for Alex Pretti outside of the US Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Schiltz acknowledged Monday the summons for Lyons was an “extraordinary” step but insisted he had been left with no option given the rate at which agents have been ignoring judicial directives.

ICE has been present in the Twin Cities since December carrying out its Operation Metro Surge deportation drive.

Those efforts have witnessed mass protests and the killing of two U.S. citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, by federal agents.

The crackdown has further seen local courts inundated with filings from migrants claiming to have been unlawfully detained by ICE.

Schiltz had previously demanded that Lyons appear in person to state why he should not be held in contempt for the number of court orders ICE has violated since the start of January.

The judge issued a temporary stay to that summons on Wednesday but cautioned that “future noncompliance with court orders” would likely see it reinstated.

Protesters gather near where a man was shot dead by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 24, 2026.
Alex Pretti's killing by a federal agent on Saturday led to mass protests in the Twin Cities. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on this story.

Will Neal

Will Neal

Reporter

willneal93

will.neal@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now