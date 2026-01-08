Lawmakers Clash in Savage Shouting Match After Deadly ICE Shooting

Two Minnesota lawmakers on opposite sides of the political aisle got into a savage confrontation on the House floor over the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old mother by a federal immigration agent.

Footage of the altercation, captured by C-SPAN and shared on X by Axios reporter Andrew Solender, appears to show Democratic Rep. Angie Craig tearing into Republican Rep. Tom Emmer on Thursday.

Citing two sources with knowledge of the argument, Axios reports that Craig took Emmer to task over the Wednesday killing of Renee Nicole Good and the GOP’s subsequent reaction to the shooting.

Renee Nicole Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“Craig told Emmer—who defended the ICE officers in the wake of the shooting—that Republicans’ political stunts in Minnesota got a woman killed,” the outlet writes. “Emmer responded by angrily telling Craig to ‘take a walk.’”

Footage of the shooting widely circulated on social media shows ICE agents shouting at Good through the window of her SUV while it was stationary on a Minneapolis street and blocking off one lane.

Trump has falsely claimed Good "ran over" the agent who killed her. Alex Wong/Getty Images

One of the agents is heard telling her to get out of the “f–king car.” As Good then starts to pull away, a second agent toward the front of the vehicle removes his gun and fires a single shot through the windshield, before unloading two more in rapid succession through the driver-side window.

Both the killing and its response from the White House have shocked the nation. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social just hours after the shooting occurred that Good “viciously ran over the ICE Officer.” Available footage does not suggest any such incident took place.

Amid a resulting mix of shock, outrage and mourning across the nation, Democratic lawmakers have moved quickly to announce prospective impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, at whose behest the ICE agents had been dispatched to carry out immigration raids in Minneapolis.

“Secretary Kristi Noem is an incompetent leader, a disgrace to our democracy, and I am impeaching her for obstruction of justice, violation of public trust, and self-dealing,” Illinois Rep. Robin Kelly said Wednesday.

“It’s one thing to be incompetent and dangerous, but it’s impeachable to break the rule of law,” she added. “I told my constituents ... that I would fight against Secretary Noem’s agenda. This is me fighting back.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on this story.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin characterized Good as a “violent rioter” who “weaponized her vehicle” against ICE agents in “an act of domestic terrorism.” She said the officer had fired “defensive shots” out of fear for “his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public.”

“The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased,” she added. “Thankfully, the ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

McLaughlin further claimed Good’s death was a “direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians,” and that “we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.”