CHEAT SHEET
PICKING SIDES
Minnesota Man With Trump Bumper Sticker Waved Gun at Driver With Warren Bumper Sticker: Police
A Minnesota Trump supporter was arrested for waving his gun at another driver who had a bumper sticker showing her support for presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), police said Tuesday. Joseph Schumacher, 27, is facing felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor firearm charges after allegedly pulling up next to a woman on Monday and yelling at her for her bumper sticker, the Moorhead Police Department said. After Schumacher told the woman, who has not been identified, that he disliked her car decal, he allegedly pointed to his own Trump bumper sticker and talked about his political views. Before driving past the woman’s car, he held up and waved a handgun at her, police said.
Authorities found the 27-year-old inside a nearby business shortly after the incident—and recovered a loaded handgun from his car’s center console. Schumacher was booked into Clay County jail and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.