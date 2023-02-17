Minnesota Mom Calls Judge ‘Garbage’ After Being Sentenced for Son’s Murder
‘F*CK YOU ALL’
A Minnesota mother being sentenced to life in prison for the shotgun murder of her own child told a court on Thursday: “I’m innocent. Fuck you all. You’re garbage.” Julissa Thaler, 29, was convicted earlier this month of killing 6-year-old Eli Hart in May 2022. At the time of her arrest, Orono cops found Thaler driving a Chevy Impala with one of its front tires missing and the back window smashed out. Officers saw her covered in blood and bits of flesh which she said were from the removal of a tampon and deer meat she’d recently collected from a butcher, according to KMSP. After taking her home, police found Hart’s body in the trunk of the vehicle alongside a shotgun. Prosecutors said Thaler shot her son up to nine times with the weapon, and that she was found to have “brain matter in her hair at the time of her arrest.” Thaler had won full custody of Hart just 10 days before his death. The victim’s father is suing Dakota County workers who gave custody of Hart to Thaler.