Minnesota Mom Killed Disabled Child by Silencing Her Medical Alarm: Cops
‘INTENTIONAL MURDER’
A Minnesota mom was charged with second-degree intentional murder and second-degree manslaughter for allegedly silencing the alarms coming from her 13-year-old disabled daughter’s pulse oximeter, allowing her to die. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the autopsy results for Elise C. Nelson’s daughter, Kylie Larson, were consistent with “deprived care resulting in death.” According to the criminal complaint, Nelson silenced the medical device, which monitored breathing, twice on June 19 before turning it off entirely 11 hours later. The device retains data of its operational history. Nelson silenced the alarm multiple times before calling 911 on June 21. When officers arrived, they found Kylie on the living room floor and she was declared dead at a hospital within an hour. Although Nelson told law enforcement she had been doing CPR for an hour, officers at the scene said she didn’t look as though she hd exerted herself.