Minnesota Police Arrest and Quickly Release Chinese Billionaire

A Chinese billionaire and CEO of one of the country’s biggest online retailers was arrested in Minnesota on criminal sexual conduct charges Friday and released a day later. Richard Liu, the founder of JD.com, was taken into custody in Minneapolis over what his company said were false accusations made against him while he was in the U.S. on a business trip. “The local police quickly determined there was no substance to the claim against Mr. Liu, and he was subsequently able to resume his business activities as originally planned,” JD.com said in a statement. Liu was listed in a jail roster for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office, but police have yet to comment on his arrest.