‘Triple Homicide’: 1 Kid Dead, 2 More & Mom Missing on Lake

A horrific family tragedy was unfolding in Minnesota on Friday, with police reporting that a father was found dead of an apparent suicide before the mother and three kids apparently drowned in a lake.

Authorities from an array of law enforcement and rescue agencies searching Vadnais Lake northeast of Minneapolis found the body of one child.

“A horrible set of facts appears to be developing,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher told reporters.

Local TV station WCCO reported that the mother’s car and shoes belonging to her and the children—all under the age of 5—were found near the lake.

Police had not released any more details about the father’s death on Friday morning or what Fletcher called “a likely triple homicide” at the lake. No names were released.