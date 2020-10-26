CHEAT SHEET
Minnesota Reports 3 COVID-19 Outbreaks From Trump Campaign Events
The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday said at least three outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus can be traced back to Trump campaign events held in September. Officials say at least 21 cases have been traced to outbreaks that occurred during the president’s campaign stops. The events include a Sept. 18 airport hanger rally in Bemidji, a Sept. 24 speech by Vice President Mike Pence in Minneapolis, and another Trump rally held on Sept. 30 in Duluth. According to CNN, at least 2,000 people attended the Sept. 18 event, which has already accounted for 16 cases and two hospitalizations. The Minneapolis event led to at least three cases, and the rest were traced to the Sept. 30 rally.