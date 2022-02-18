Minnesota Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn Dies After Cancer Battle
‘LOVED OUR COUNTRY’
The wife of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, a Minnesota Republican, announced his death on Friday morning. Hagedorn had been undergoing treatment for kidney cancer, but his cause of death has yet to be confirmed. One month ago, the 59-year-old, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms, but was hospitalized as a precaution due to his ongoing cancer treatment. “It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share that my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night. Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota… There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” Jennifer Carnahan wrote on Facebook. Numerous Republicans have shared their condolences online, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP conference chairwoman, and Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann.