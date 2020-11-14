Minnesota Republicans Sent Out Warning of COVID Outbreak—to Republicans Only
‘ERROR OF OMISSION’
When GOP lawmakers in Minnesota announced an outbreak of COVID-19 among their membership, members of the opposing party did not get the memo—literally. In a note sent to members of the state GOP Tuesday, Senate Republican Chief of Staff Craig Sondag warned that “a number of [GOP Senate] members and staff have been diagnosed with COVID-19” after a Nov. 5 party caucus. The party instructed all members to work from home, but never sent the memo to their DFL colleagues. In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent called the oversight “outrageous and completely unacceptable.” “This lack of transparency is a blatant disregard for the health and safety of others: our DFL and nonpartisan staff, members, and the communities we go home to,” she said.