Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Trump Claims He Won His Golf Club’s Championship at Age 78
‘SUCH FUN!’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.16.25 6:00PM EDT 
Donald Trump plays golf during the Official Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10, 2023.
Donald Trump plays golf during the Official Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 10, 2023. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump had himself a big weekend on the golf course (again). Writing on Truth Social Sunday, the president announced that he won the club championship at the Florida golf course that he owns. “I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor!” Trump wrote. “The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the event. Such fun!” The president claimed victory at the same tournament last year, and also touted his winnings at his golf club’s “Senior Club Championship” at the time. “I WON BOTH!” he wrote in a 2024 Truth Social, which then-President Joe Biden proceeded to seemingly mock on X writing, “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.” The president’s big day out on the course came a day after he was pictured watching strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen while wearing a golf getup.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Bill Belichick Trolled Over Beach Yoga Photos With 24-Year-Old Girlfriend
SPRING BREAK
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.16.25 3:57PM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 3:48PM EDT 
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Owens/Getty Images

As one X user put it, “White boy summer has started early for Bill Belichick.” On Saturday, the football coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, riled up the internet with a carousel of photos of the two doing yoga together by the beach. “#SpringBreak #UsTime #StillGotIt,” Hudson captioned the post on Instagram, which featured the 72-year-old former New England Patriots general manager hoisting her up into the air as she balanced on his legs while doing several yoga poses. The photo dump inspired a round of memes online, with one X user quipping, “Belichick is living like he was given a year to live.” Hudson’s post came a day after she publicly defended her age-gap relationship with Belichick, 48 years her senior. On Friday, the former college cheerleader posted a screenshot of a message she received from a critic who called their relationship “insane” and clapped back: “But you do realize direct messaging a stranger on Instagram with the intent of harassing them regarding their own personal relationship is insane, right?”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3

Minnesota Republicans Want to Classify ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ as a Mental Illness

SECOND OPINION NEEDED
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.16.25 5:12PM EDT 
President Trump at the White House.
Getty

Republican senators in Minnesota have filed a bill seeking to classify the so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” as a mental illness. SF2589 states that “‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ means the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of President Donald J. Trump.” It says symptoms may include “Trump-induced general hysteria, which produces an inability to distinguish between legitimate policy differences and signs of psychic pathology in President Donald Trump’s behavior.” The syndrome, the bill continues, manifests through “verbal expressions of intense hostility” toward Trump and “overt acts of aggression and violence” against anyone or anything expressing support for Trump. The measure is scheduled to be read before the Minnesota Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday. It wants to redefine the term “mental illness” to refer to TDS or any other actual disorders recognized by the American Psychiatric Association and Zero to Three, a nonprofit for the development of babies and toddlers. Even the White House has used accusations of TDS against Trump critics before. Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said TDS was “causing Democrats & the media to oppose President Trump’s commonsense efforts to cut billions of dollars in waste, fraud, and abuse from our federal government.”

Read it at Minnesota Legislature

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Former New York Congresswoman Dies at 87
'GRACIOUS AND TENACIOUS'
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.16.25 4:05PM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 3:56PM EDT 
UNITED STATES - JULY 29: Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., attends a news conference on child care relief bills in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
UNITED STATES - JULY 29: Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., attends a news conference on child care relief bills in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Former Rep. Nita M. Lowey has died at age 87 after a battle with metastatic breast cancer, her family said. The Democrat, who served as a representative for 32 years before retiring in 2021, died Saturday at her home in Harrison, New York, the New York Times reported. Lowey was the first woman to lead the House Appropriations Committee, which works with government spending laws. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who worked beside Lowey during her tenure as House speaker, called her “both gracious and tenacious,” and a “master legislator.” Lowey “has earned the respect of all our colleagues as a leader who is both gracious and tenacious” and “seeks always to find common ground where she can and stands her ground where she can’t,” Pelosi continued. Some of the legislation Lowey worked on included women’s health abortion rights, more funding for homeless populations and childcare initiatives. According to the Washington Post, Lowey sponsored more than 500 pieces of legislation and co-sponsored thousands during her time as a representative. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Stephen Lowey, as well as her three children and eight grandchildren.

Read it at Washington Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
BUZZWORTHY
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Foreign Trade Minister Warns Tariffs Could Raise Price of Big Mac
Unhappy Meal
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.16.25 1:10PM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 1:06PM EDT 
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 20: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump works behind the counter making french fries during a campaign event at McDonald's restaurant on October 20, 2024 in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania. Trump is campaigning the entire day in the state of Pennsylvania. Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris continue to campaign in battleground swing states ahead of the November 5th election. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Price hikes may start to hit American consumers where it hurts: McDonald’s. Australia’s trade minister, Don Farrell, issued a stark warning to fast-food lovers as President Donald Trump’s trade war heats up. Farrell claimed that most of Australia’s beef sent to the U.S. goes to McDonald’s and that new tariffs would raise the price of the staple. “The significance, of course, to the U.S. about our beef exports is that most of it goes into McDonald’s hamburgers,” he said. “If you push up the price of those beef exports by 25 percent or 10 percent, or whatever the figure is, then you simply push up the price of hamburgers in the United States. It doesn’t make sense.” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed a similar sentiment this weekend. “[Tariffs] are not a tax on the producer,” he said. “They’re a tax on Americans, which is why we have seen the markets respond in the way that they have, in a very negative way.” America is Australia’s main international market for beef, alongside lamb and goat. “I wish I could tell you exactly what the American government is finally going to do,” Farrell told Sky News on Sunday. “To be honest with you, I suspect they don’t even know themselves.”

Read it at The Guardian

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Escaped Pet Monkey Turns Cat Burglar in Peru
CAPUCHIN CAPER
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.16.25 5:19AM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 12:43AM EDT 
A Black-Capped Capuchin (Cebus Apella) looks on at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve
Getty

Peruvian officials recently caught an unlikely suspect involved in a string of home burglaries: an escaped pet monkey. The furry felon, a black-capped capuchin, was seen hopping across rooftops, trees, and power lines in an Ica housing complex, leaving chaos in its wake. Peru’s National Forestry and Wildlife Service responded quickly, joined by veterinary staff from the Ica Municipal Zoo. They discovered that the monkey had broken into several homes, rummaged through people’s belongings, and left a trail of destruction. Given that the burglar is native to the Amazon, authorities suspect it escaped from a private home. This is supported by an inspection of the animal, which revealed marks on its waist consistent with being tied by a rope or chain. After some rooftop acrobatics, the monkey was safely captured and taken to the Ica Municipal Zoo to be quarantined. The monkey is too domesticated to return to the wild, so its future remains uncertain. It could stay at the zoo or be relocated to another sanctuary. But for now, it’s enjoying a break from a life of crime.

Read it at UPI

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Missing Student’s Clothing Found on Beach Where She Vanished
GATHERING EVIDENCE
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 10:21PM EDT 
Sudiksha Chowdary Konanki search in the Dominican Republic
Erika Santelices/Reuters

The New York Post reports that according to local news outlets in the Dominican Republic, clothing belonging to missing student Sudiksha Konanki was found on a beach chair on the same beach where she was last seen over a week ago. New photos show a white sarong draped over a beach chair and a pair of beige flip-flops next to the chair, both of which look incredibly similar to what Konanki was wearing on the night of her disappearance. Authorities told local news outlet CDN that there was no evidence of anyone tampering with the clothing, and that they believe she left the clothing on the chair before jumping into the ocean. While authorities haven’t ruled out foul play—a college student is currently considered a person of interest in the case—initial theories from authorities suggested that Konanki drowned. An investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Pam Bondi Denounces Court Order Blocking Trump’s Mass Deportations
‘MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN’
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 11:18PM EDT 
Pam Bondi
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi has denounced a court order blocking President Donald Trump’s attempt to invoke an 18th-century law to deport Venezuelan immigrants. Trump attempted to use the Alien Enemies Act, a largely forgotten 1798 law, in order to deport Venezuelan citizens with reported ties to Tren de Aragua, but a federal judge in Washington D.C temporarily blocked the move on Saturday following a lawsuit filed by the ACLU. Late on Saturday night, Bondi condemned the decision in a statement, writing, “Tonight, a DC trial judge supported Tren de Aragua terrorists over the safety of Americans. TdA is represented by the ACLU. This order disregards well-established authority regarding President Trump’s power, and it puts the public and law enforcement at risk. The Department of Justice is undeterred in its efforts to work with the White House, the Department of Homeland Security, and all of our partners to stop this invasion and Make America Safe Again.”

Read it at Office of Public Affairs

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Salon-Quality Scalp Care Essentials Will Keep Your Head Hydrated and Dandruff-Free
HEADS UP!
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 02.26.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 1:10PM EST 
Jupiter's selection of anti-dandruff and dry scalp care products
Jupiter

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Between dandruff and dryness, taking care of your scalp can (literally) feel like a head-scratcher. Enter Jupiter, an innovative scalp care brand with a suite of salon-quality, dermatologist-tested products to soothe scalp discomfort and keep your hair looking better than ever.

If you find yourself bothered with a dry and itchy or are constantly brushing off powdered sugar-like flakes from your head, the Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo is a must-try. This rich-lather formula targets dry scalp issues while still preserving your hair color and quality. Plus, it smells great!

Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo
Buy At Target$15

Every shampoo should be paired with a great conditioner to lock in moisture and prevent flaking—and the Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner more than ticks the box. Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils, calming oatmeal (yes, that’s a thing), and vitamins that help fight back against damage to your scalp and hair, this conditioner will have you feeling (and looking) fresh long after you get out of the shower.

Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner
Buy At Target$15

For anyone suffering from mild-moderate dandruff or dealing with yellow, confetti-like flakes, the Jupiter Restoring Serum will feel like a godsend. Packed with skin-friendly vitamins and botanicals, this serum delivers targeted scalp relief whenever and wherever you need it, making it perfect for daily touch-ups and extending the time between washes.

Jupiter Restoring Serum
Buy At Target$18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Trader Joe’s Recalls 61,500 Bottles of Water Over Laceration Hazard
DO NOT BREAK GLASS
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.15.25 11:29PM EDT 
Trader Joe's
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The New York Post reports that Trader Joe’s is recalling 61,500 bottles of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, a German mineral water, over concerns that the glass containers may shatter. A March 12 announcement from the company states that certain lots “may have the potential for cracked/damaged bottles,” continuing, “The issue was identified by research related to bottle breakage during production and potentially affects 1% of bottles in the lot codes above.” The affected lot codes are 11/28/2024 L and 11/27/2024 L. If any customers have products from the affected lot codes, Trader Joe’s asks you to dispose of them carefully and visit any Trader Joe’s store for a full refund. Trader Joe’s reports that fortunately no injuries involving the bottles have been reported.

Read it at The New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Viral Bald Eaglet Dies After Snowstorm Hits Big Bear Valley
RIP
Mike Wass 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.16.25 5:21AM EDT 
Published 03.16.25 12:01AM EDT 
While the male bald eagle is out hunting for food, a tagged female parent bald eagle keeps a watchful eye out for predators on a branch above its nest containing two juvenile eagles in April in north Orange County.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

One of three eaglets born to California’s famous bald eagle pair, Jackie and Shadow, has died, according to Friends of Big Bear Valley. The wildlife group reported that the chick passed away following a heavy snowstorm that dumped more than two feet of powder in the area. “We are sad to let everyone know that one of Jackie and Shadow’s chicks did not make it through the severe weather,” the nonprofit said in a statement. While the exact time of death remains unclear, the organization noted that the chick was fed along with its siblings at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Later, viewers noticed it was missing, raising concern among eagle fans who follow the nest via livestream. The storm obstructed parts of the nest from view, and as the snow melted, the chick’s body was partially visible in the nest. Friends of Big Bear Valley dispelled rumors that the chick died from a “wingslap,” or being stepped on by the parents, confirming that the cause remains unknown. Jackie, 11, and Shadow, 13, continue to raise the surviving eaglets as wildlife enthusiasts mourn the passing of their third chick.

Read it at CBS

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
RoyalistPrince Harry Bombshell as Judge Orders U.S. Visa Docs Released
Tom Sykes
PoliticsDOGE Goon Accused of Breaking Treasury Privacy Rules by Emailing Personal Data
Sean Craig
MediaD.C. Press Breaks 140-Year Tradition in Snub to Trump
Amethyst Martinez
OpinionMAGA OG Nick Fuentes Takes a Surprising Left Turn as a Trump Truther
The Daily Beast
PoliticsTrump Embraces Mini Elon’s White House Takeover With Heartwarming Gesture
Emell Derra Adolphus