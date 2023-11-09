Minnesota Supreme Court Strikes Down Bid to Block Trump From Primary Ballot
STILL IN THE RUNNING
The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a lawsuit seeking to block former President Donald Trump’s name from the 2024 primary ballot under the so-called “insurrection clause” of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment. The group of voters who filed the petition argued that Trump had violated Section 3 of the amendment, which states that no one who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after swearing an oath to support and defend the Constitution can hold office. In a short four-page order, Chief Justice Natalie E. Hudson said that no state law prohibits a major political party from placing on the ballot or nominating “a candidate who is ineligible to hold office.” The ruling left open the possibility that Trump could still be struck from the general election ballot. But the former president celebrated his victory nonetheless, crowing on Truth Social, “Congratulations to all who fought this HOAX!” It was not immediately clear whether the group who brought the suit planned to appeal the decision.