Minnesota Teen Allegedly Waterboarded Woman, Held Her Ransom for Days
A 19-year-old in Minnesota allegedly committed numerous acts of brutality against a woman while keeping her trapped in her dorm over the course of three days, NBC News reported. The man, Keanu Avery Labatte, “discovered text messages, pictures and social media information which infuriated him,” the victim told police, after which he threatened to kill the woman and her family, and repeatedly assaulted her. The woman eventually escaped her dorm and contacted St. Catherine University police, who found and arrested Labatte in the dorm room. Labatte was already on probation for violating a restraining order, NBC News reported.