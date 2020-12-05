Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Has Now Lost 7 Relatives to COVID

Read it at ESPN
Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns lost an uncle to COVID-19 this week—the seventh family member, including his mother, to die from the virus. “I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months,” Towns said, according to ESPN. “I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.” Towns said his father also contracted COVID-19 but survived. “I feel like I’ve been hardened a little bit by life and humbled,” he said.