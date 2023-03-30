CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Train Carrying Ethanol Derails and Ignites, Evacuation Ordered

    YET AGAIN

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A train crash in Raymond, Minnesota.

    KARE 11

    Another train carrying dangerous chemicals derailed and erupted in flames early Thursday, this time in the city of Raymond, Minnesota. Residents within a half-mile radius of the crash site were ordered to evacuate their homes, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Fire departments from Raymond and numerous area departments responded as several of the derailed tankers started on fire and were determined to be carrying a form of ethanol and others with a corn syrup liquid,” Sheriff Eric Tollefson added. A later update from the department said that there have been “no injuries as a result of the crash or emergency response.” The derailment comes after a train carrying hazardous materials came off the tracks in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.

    Read it at KARE 11