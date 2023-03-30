Train Carrying Ethanol Derails and Ignites, Evacuation Ordered
YET AGAIN
Another train carrying dangerous chemicals derailed and erupted in flames early Thursday, this time in the city of Raymond, Minnesota. Residents within a half-mile radius of the crash site were ordered to evacuate their homes, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Fire departments from Raymond and numerous area departments responded as several of the derailed tankers started on fire and were determined to be carrying a form of ethanol and others with a corn syrup liquid,” Sheriff Eric Tollefson added. A later update from the department said that there have been “no injuries as a result of the crash or emergency response.” The derailment comes after a train carrying hazardous materials came off the tracks in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3.