Twins, Red Sox Postpone Game ‘Out of Respect’ for Daunte Wright’s Death
The Minnesota Twins canceled their scheduled Monday series opener against the Boston Red Sox in light of the police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center.
“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game,” the club announced in a statement posted to Twitter. “The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today’s game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future. The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”