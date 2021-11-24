Vikings DE Everson Griffen Hospitalized After Barricading Himself with Gun Over ‘Threat’
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was transported to a health care facility in Minnetrista, Minnesota, after he barricaded himself for hours in his home after he claimed to fire a weapon. Griffen posted a series of now-deleted Instagram posts early Wednesday claiming people were out to kill him, displaying a .45 Wilson Combat that he said fellow player Dalvin Cook helped him buy. “I need help people trying to kill me,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “At my own house.” Cook denied the claim.
Police later issued a press release saying that, while they responded to Griffen’s calls, they hadn’t located an intruder. The Vikings released a statement thanking law enforcement officers for assisting Griffen. “Our focus remains on Everson’s health and safety and providing the proper resources for him and his family,” the team wrote.