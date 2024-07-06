Minnesota Vikings Draft Pick Dead at 24

Khyree Jackson, who was selected in the 2024 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 24. TMZ reports that his mother Ebbony Jackson confirmed that he died in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and that she was informed of his death at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Reports suggested he died in a car crash. Jackson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in Round 4 of the 2024 draft and was the 108th overall pick. He previously played cornerback for the Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide. Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning tweeted: “RIP Khyree… Love you at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person.” Jackson had given up football in 2017 and had taken a job at a local grocery store before giving the sport another shot in 2019.