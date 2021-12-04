NFL Star Everson Griffen: ‘It’s True I Am Bipolar’

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is getting candid about his mental health struggles after barricading himself in his home last month. “It’s true I am bipolar,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore.” Griffen said his troubles started when his mother died and he “went into a dark place.” He said he thought he was doing fine for years but “I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife.”