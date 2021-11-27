CHEAT SHEET
Vikings’ Everson Griffen Out for Three Weeks Following Mental Health Episode
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will miss at least three weeks of games following his placement on the NFL’s reserve/non-football illness list Friday. The move follows a Wednesday outburst that included Griffen firing a weapon in his home; posting about how people were out to kill him; and engaging in a standoff with police after he wouldn’t leave his home. Griffen was then taken to a mental health facility, where he has remained since. When asked about Griffen’s condition before the move was made, coach Mike Zimmer didn’t have much to offer. “I don't have much of an update on him,” Zimmer said, per the Minnesota Star Tribune. “We've been so busy with everything.”