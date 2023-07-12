Minnesota’s Republican Party is Totally Broke
IN THE RED
Minnesota’s Republican party is not only one of the least successful in the country—the state hasn’t gone red in a presidential election in over 50 years—but it might also be the most broke. The Republican Party of Minnesota has just $53.81 cash on hand, with $335,781.36 worth of debt, according to the latest filings with the Federal Election Commission. They’re not alone, however, with many other Republican state committees around the country struggling to make ends meet. The Arizona Republican Party has less than $50,000 in the bank, down from the $770,000 it had four years ago. Colorado Republican Party deputy chief of staff Roger Hudson also claims they’re bankrupt and being evicted from their office as a result. Most recently, the Michigan Republican Party’s finances caused friction that boiled over into a ball-kicking brawl last week between two peeved party members.