Minority Corrections Officers Allegedly Ordered to Stay Away from Derek Chauvin
Eight minority Ramsey County, Minnesota corrections officers have filed discrimination charges after being prevented from having contact with Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd. The officers were allegedly sent to a separate floor as Chauvin arrived at the county jail. They say a supervisor told one of the officers that they would be a “liability” around Chauvin because of their race, according to the charges. “I understood that the decision to segregate us had been made because we could not be trusted to carry out our work responsibilities professionally around the high-profile inmate — solely because of the color of our skin,” an acting sergeant who is Black wrote. “I am not aware of a similar situation where white officers were segregated from an inmate.” Former jail Superintendent Steve Lydon, who has since been demoted, said he had decided “to protect and support” the officers by shielding them from Chauvin.