‘Miracle’ as WWI Soldier’s 109-Year-Old Message in a Bottle Washes Ashore

Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Sentenced to Prison
SERVING TIME
On Oct. 22, a judge revoked comedian Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea’s probation, sentencing her to prison on drug charges. Chelsea O’Donnell’s six-year probation was revoked due to a probation violation that involved sexual assault allegations, according to an official from the treatment drug court who didn’t specify further. The official also noted that Chelsea had not shown significant progress in the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Program. Thanks to accounts from officials and “facts surrounding this request,” her drug treatment program had “sufficient grounds to warrant termination,” a court filing stated. Chelsea will be transferred to a Wisconsin medium-security prison called Taycheedah Correctional Institution for a sentence yet to be disclosed. “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction. Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her children,“ Rosie told Us Weekly. “we continue to love and support her through these horrible times. prayers welcomed.” Chelsea was initially on probation after three arrests in 2024 relating to drug charges and one involving child neglect. Part of her probation terms included staying out of trouble—something she struggled with leading up to her probation revocation.