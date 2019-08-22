Family Blames Brain Injury for Hockey Hero Mark Pavelich’s Assault Arrest

Read it at Star Tribune
Mark Pavelich, a member of the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” Olympic team and an NHL veteran, is locked up on charges he assaulted a Minnesota neighbor with a metal pole—and his family believes brain injuries he sustained during his hockey career may be to blame. Pavelich’s sister told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that she noticed her brother was becoming erratic and angry in the last couple of years and suspects he may have chronic traumatic encephalopathy. A court has ordered Pavelich, 61, who skated in the NHL for more than a decade, to undergo a competency examination.