Parents Arrested After Kids Found Covered in Bug Bites in Horror House
‘CRAWLING’
Ohio parents Miranda Campbell, 32, and Jason Goodspeed, 39, were arrested Sunday on warrants charging them with child endangering after law enforcement found their three kids covered in bug bites. Police came to Goodspeed’s house in May after school officials from Youngstown City School District—who kept spare clothes for the kids—raised concerns to law enforcement, claiming the three students were covered with bedbugs and cockroaches that crawled on them and inside their bags. The kids smelled so bad it “nearly caused the school employees to vomit,” according to a report from WJMJ. When police got to the home, they found the children covered in bites and the house crawling with “a large infestation” of bed bugs and roaches, including floors and beds. Police, who could smell the home before they even got there, reportedly couldn’t even access the basement because of the number of roaches blocking the basement door. The house was immediately condemned and humane agents arrived to take several animals out of the home. Campbell, who told police he was aware of a cockroach issue at the home, was charged with child endangering once before in 2015. She pleaded guilty and was placed on probation for a year while being ordered to attend parenting classes. The children have been placed with a relative.