Postal Worker in The Villages Accused of Pinching 4,000 Holiday Cards for Cash
RETURN TO SENDER
A contract postal worker in The Villages in Central Florida is accused of rifling through some 4,000 pieces of mail—mostly holiday cards—looking for cash and gift cards to steal, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. Miranda Delee Farleigh, 25, has been delivering mail in the area for the past six years under a private contract held by her mother, the complaint says. But when Farleigh’s parents discovered “several tubs and bags” of opened mail in her bedroom, they notified authorities. “Nearly all of the rifled envelopes consisted of outgoing mail that appeared to hold a holiday and/or greeting card,” the complaint states. Some of the mail contained $20 bills for one resident’s grandchildren. Others contained Thanksgiving, birthday, and sympathy cards. Farleigh told investigators that she was addicted to heroin, and that “the addiction had caused her criminal behavior.”