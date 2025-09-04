Miranda Kerr Spills on Ex Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Breakup

Supermodel Miranda Kerr has spilled on her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s split from pop star Katy Perry, revealing the breakup was “mutual.”

Kerr, now married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, was asked in an interview on KIIS FM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show whether both Perry and Bloom wanted out when they ended their engagement earlier this year.

“Yes, and I actually just saw them both on the weekend. We were celebrating Daisy’s birthday,” Miranda said, referring to Bloom and Perry’s 5-year-old daughter.

Kerr, 42, and Bloom, 48, were married from 2010 to 2013 and share a 14-year-old son, Flynn.

The Australian beauty said that she shares an amicable co-parenting relationship with Bloom and Perry, 40.

“We’re one big happy family,” Kerr said, noting that the three co-parents took a photo together at the birthday party.

“Katy sent me the photo of Orlando and his two exes on the side,” she said.

Perry and Bloom confirmed they ended their engagement in July. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter,“ said a statement obtained by People in July.

Since the split, a romance was rumored between Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 53, after TMZ published photos of the two dining together. Trudeau was also spotted with his 16-year-old daughter, Ella-Grace, at Perry’s Lifetimes Tour show in Montreal.

“I’m going to let Katy speak for herself on that one,” Kerr said when asked whether Perry’s dinner with Trudeau was a date or a rumor.

Last month, The Daily Mail reported that the romance had “cooled off” because of the pop star and former prime minister’s busy schedules.