Woman Imprisoned for Sexually Abusing Teen Boys Creates Viral TikTok

Read it at Idaho Statesman
An Idaho woman serving a 10-year sentence for luring underage boys into sex went viral on TikTok this week for a video seeking pen pals. Miriah Vanlith, 43, has more than 30,000 followers on the platform and her video appeal for new friends got more than 3.7 million views, according to the Idaho Statesman. Vanlith—who pleaded guilty to rape of a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old—apparently sends videos using the jailhouse communication system JPay to someone on the outside, who puts them on TikTok. “I made BIG mistakes in the past, but that doesn’t define who I am,” she told the newspaper.