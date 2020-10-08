‘Misleading’ Warrant for Breonna Taylor’s Home Was Possibly Criminal: Internal Louisville Police Review
UNRAVELING
A Louisville police detective who allegedly provided false information to secure a search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home in March told investigators he didn't mean to mislead a judge—even though he should have worded the affidavit “differently.” In thousands of pages of interviews and other evidence released by the LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit Wednesday, Sgt. Jason Vance concluded that Joshua Jaynes, the officer who applied for the search warrant, misrepresented information to obtain an affidavit that resulted in getting the March 13 search warrant on Taylor’s home. “Investigators believe the wording on the affidavit is misleading,” Vance wrote in a summary of their investigation released Wednesday. They concluded that “given Jaynes’ statement related to the information, should be reviewed for criminal actions.”
In his interview, Jaynes acknowledged that he didn’t personally obtain information from a U.S. postal inspector that claimed suspicious packages were being sent to Taylor on behalf of a suspected drug dealer. In fact, according to the LMPD report, police were repeatedly told there were no suspicious packages. But Hayes filed a warrant affidavit on March 12 stating that he had “verified through a US Postal Inspector that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages” at Taylor’s home.”