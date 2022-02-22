Miss Alabama Dies at 27 After ‘Accidental’ Fall From Third-Floor Condo
Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel has died at the age of 27 after suffering brain injuries from an accidental fall from a third-floor window, the Miami Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast in a statement. Miami police responded to a call about a potential attempted suicide just after midnight on Feb. 11. They found an injured Bethel and transported her to a local hospital. Her family said she had been in a coma for more than a week, but provided no details about the Feb. 10 accident that left her critically injured. Aside from her turn in the 2021 pageant, Bethel was a political commentator for Right Side Broadcasting Network and has worked with other conservative groups such as Project Veritas and Students for Life. She left behind a 5-year-old daughter, according to the Daily Mail.