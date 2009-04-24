Miss California Queen of GOP

CHEAT SHEET
She may not be Miss USA, but controversial Sarah Prejean is certainly Miss GOP. When Prejean, Miss California, said that “marriage should be between a man and a woman,” during the Miss USA competition on Sunday, she was booed and ignited a war with Perez Hilton, but the Republican Party immediately embraced her. An Alabama state legislator has introduced a resolution praising her. “There’s a lot of people cheering you tonight that you stood on your principles, that you put the principles above winning,” Sean Hannity told her when she appeared on his show. “Not enough people do that. And I admire you a lot for it.”