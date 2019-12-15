Miss Jamaica Wins Miss World 2019

CHEAT SHEET
    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Henry Nicholls/Reuters

    The crowning of Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica as Miss World 2019 marks the first time in history that all five of the world’s major pageant winners—including Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, and Miss Universe—are black women. Singh, 23, was crowned the 69th Miss World in London on Saturday by host Piers Morgan. She beat 111 other contestants in the competition and sang Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” as her talent piece. Singh says she plans to study medicine and become a doctor. “Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams,” she wrote on Twitter after her win. “You have a PURPOSE.”

