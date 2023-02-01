Miss Russia Refutes Miss Ukraine in Sassy Interview Reply
‘PITY’
Miss Russia Anna Linnikova has commented on her strained relationship with Miss Ukraine and the Miss Universe contest during this year’s pageant. Interviewed by The Daily Beast in January, Miss Ukraine’s contestant for Miss Universe 2023, Viktoria Apanasenko, described how her Russian counterpart only approached her for a selfie “for what I think were propaganda purposes” and that “until the very last moment I hoped that Miss Russia would come up to me and say sorry.” Speaking to Evening Moscow in an interview published Tuesday, Linnikova said she attempted to reach out, but claims they went unanswered, saying she felt “shunned.” “I tried to make contact, but all efforts were in vain. Everyone saw Viktoria’s demonstrative behavior—this is her choice, and I do not hold a grudge,” she said, describing it as a “pity.” “And many others avoided me and shunned me simply by learning about my origins. The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire!” Linnikova described this year’s Miss Universe pageant as “very difficult” and that she “continues to receive threats” on social media from Ukrainians and “negative comments from longtime acquaintances from Ukraine,” though she never mentioned the war specifically.