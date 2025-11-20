Miss Universe Contestant Rushed to Hospital After Brutal Fall Off Stage
A Miss Universe contestant was sent to another planet during a catwalk when she accidentally stepped off the stage. Miss Jamaica entrant, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, had to be carried from the room on a stretcher after her tumble, which drew gasps from the crowd. She had been competing in the preliminary round of the contest in Bangkok, Thailand. She was wearing a striking orange dress and was looking out at the audience when she plummeted from her podium. Viewers stood and craned to see the woman on the floor. When she was finally taken away via stretcher, the crowd applauded. She was taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital. She did not suffer any broken bones. Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, said, “The entire country is praying for you, Gabrielle, and wishing you a full and speedy recovery.” In a post on Instagram, Miss Universe Jamaica said, “Medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries; however, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery.” It added, “We kindly ask everyone to stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care.”