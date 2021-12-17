Miss World 2021 Descends Into Chaos as 23 Contestants Catch COVID
MAYBE NEXT YEAR
In years gone by, Miss World contestants’ principal concern was the possibility of Donald Trump wandering into their dressing rooms—but that was before the pandemic. This year’s competition, scheduled to take place Thursday in Puerto Rico, has been postponed at the last minute after 23 of the 97 contestants tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reports. Fifteen staff members have also tested positive for the virus. The announcement was made by organizers just hours before the event was due to begin, and they then said the finale will be rearranged and held in the next 90 days.
Meanwhile, a new Miss America was crowned Thursday night—Miss Alaska Emma Broyles—but COVID also hit proceedings at that event. One contestant, Miss Maine Mariah Larocque, had to withdraw after a positive test, which she described as being “like I’m trapped in the most terrible nightmare.” However, she was named Miss Congeniality at the show.