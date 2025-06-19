Top Donald Trump ally Roger Stone has clearly shown which side of the ongoing MAGA civil war he is fighting on with a blistering putdown of Ted Cruz. “Why do people take an instantaneous dislike to Ted Cruz?” Stone posted on X late Wednesday. “They are only saving time.” The joke from the veteran political consultant arrives as several prominent Trump supporters continue to clash about whether the president should join Israel and attack Iran over fears the Middle Eastern country could soon develop a nuclear weapon. Cruz, very much a pro-Israel, anti-Iran hawk, was humiliated by Tucker Carlson after the Texas senator admitted during an interview with the former Fox News host that he didn’t know basic information about the country he wants the U.S. to attack, such as its population and ethic mix. Cruz also made an unfortunate slip when he told Carlson, who is strongly against U.S. intervention in Iran, that “we are carrying out military strikes today.” Jumping on the “we” remarks, Carlson said: “You’re a senator. If you’re saying the United States government is at war with Iran right now, people are listening.” Cruz backtracked and claimed he meant America-supported Israeli strikes were happening.
Shop with ScoutedEnjoy a Hangover-Free Summer With This Buzzy THC Drink🪄🌵Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
Missile Strikes Major Hospital in Israel as Iran Conflict Escalates
An Iranian missile hit southern Israel’s main hospital early Thursday, wounding several people and causing extensive damage. Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba has more than 1,000 beds and provides care to about 1 million residents. Video footage of the missile’s aftermath showed blown-out windows and heavy black smoke. Hospitals in Israel have activated emergency plans, converting underground parking to hospital floors and moving patients underground as Iran retaliates against a week of attacks against its nuclear facilities. Most of the hundreds of drones and missiles launched by Iran have been shot down by Israel’s air defense systems, but as the attack on Soroka demonstrated, the defenses aren’t perfect. Israel continued to bomb Iran on Thursday, targeting the Arak heavy water reactor about 150 miles from Tehran. It had warned early that morning it would strike the facility and urged the public to flee the area. A Washington-based Iranian human rights group said at least 639 people, including 263 civilians, have been killed in Iran, and more than 1,300 wounded. At least 24 people have been killed in Israel and hundreds injured.
TV host Jimmy Kimmel has savaged Kristi Noem’s history of animal abuse after her mysterious allergic reaction this week. On Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian referenced the Homeland Security Secretary’s memoir, which revealed she had killed her own pet dog. Cricket, a 14-month-old wire-haired pointer, had an “aggressive personality,” according to Noem’s book, No Going Back. She writes bluntly about fatally shooting the dog, stating: “It was not a pleasant job but it had to be done.” Noem was hospitalised on Wednesday after an allergic reaction but has since been discharged. No information has been released about the cause of the reaction. On his show, Kimmel said, “Kristi Noem... had to be rushed to the hospital yesterday for what they said was an allergic reaction. I hope she had an allergic reaction to a dog, I really do.”
JD Vance’s Bluesky launch is not going smoothly. The vice president had already been blocked by more than 55,000 users on the social media site, according to ClearSky, a third-party tool that tracks Bluesky user activity. At time of writing, he had just under 5,000 followers. Bluesky did not immediately return a request for comment. Multiple prominent personalities on the site called on users not to engage with Vance, including actor and activist George Takei, who wrote to his 1.2 million followers: “Treat JD Vance on Bluesky like we did Donald’s birthday parade. Ignore it, don’t show up to watch it, and he will soon become sad and dejected.” The Mueller, She Wrote, page, with nearly 690,000 followers, wrote, “Hide your kids! Hide your couch! JD Vance is on Bluesky!” adding, “Here he is if you wanna block him.” Vance joined the site on Wednesday with a post seemingly intended to rile up users of the platform; where many progressives flocked from X after it loosened rules around misinformation and hate speech when Elon Musk acquired it in 2022. But it was MAGA folks that ended up getting mad when Vance was temporarily suspended shortly after making his first post. A Bluesky spokesperson said it happened because Vance’s new account was “briefly flagged by our automated systems that try to detect impersonation attempts” but it was “quickly restored and verified.”
Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed the unlikely reason he and Sylvester Stallone finally became friends after famously feuding for over a decade. Speaking to Andy Cohen on a Wednesday episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Schwarzenegger disclosed that the two blockbuster stars reconciled after entering a business venture together. “We were kind of attacking each other and doing nasty things and saying nasty things about each other and all these stupid things,” The Terminator star recalled. “All of a sudden, I started working with Robert Earl and Keith Parish to create the Planet Hollywood franchise, those restaurants,” he continued. “The next thing I know is I get a phone call from my lawyer, who was also Sly’s lawyer, he said, ‘Arnold, is there any kind of room for Sly in Planet Hollywood?’” The two became friends after entering the restaurant business, and have since gone on to pursue several other projects together like starring in The Expendables franchise. Stallone and Schwarzenegger famously began feuding in the 1970s while rising as competing, action movie stars. “We hated each other,” the Fubar star recalled to Cohen.
Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East and growing MAGA fallout on home turf, President Donald Trump on Wednesday celebrated a $100,000 “personal project” on the White House grounds. Accompanied by family members, aides and officials, the president oversaw the installation of two enormous flagpoles on the White House’s North and South lawns. Trump told reporters the two poles cost him about $50,000 each. It took five men to hoist a huge U.S. flag up the pole on the South Lawn. “These are the best poles anywhere in the country or in the world,” Trump told reporters. “It’s a very exciting project to me.” According to CNN, Trump spent nearly an hour inspecting and commenting on the installation. At one point, Trump interrupted a press conference during the installation to ask a group of construction workers if any of them were illegal immigrants. “Old Glory now waves proudly over the South Lawn of the White House,” the White House’s official X account posted with a video of the flag. “Thank you, @POTUS.” The project is part of a series of changes the president is making to the White House to give it a Trumpian makeover, including an overhaul of the Rose Garden and making the Oval Office way more gold.
A Republican senator has confirmed that the Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz showdown has blown up in MAGA group chats. On CNN’s The Source With Kaitlan Collins, Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno was asked about the contentious interview which has popped off online. “Was that exchange between Tucker and Ted Cruz getting texted around in a lot of Republican senator group chats today?” Collins asked. “I probably could confirm that that’s a yes,” Moreno replied, laughing. Trump also spoke about the interview on Wednesday, denying that it showed MAGA supporters were divided over Iran. “No, my supporters are for me,” Trump insisted. “My supporters are America first, make America great again. My supporters don‘t want to see Iran have nuclear weapons.” The president also praised both Carlson and Cruz.“ Tucker is a nice guy,” Trump said. “He called and apologized the other day because he said things that were a little bit too strong and I appreciated that. And Ted Cruz is a nice guy. I mean, he’s been with me for a long time.” Moreno said he had not watched the full interview, but insisted that the Republican Party remains united. “President Trump ran on a campaign of peace and stability around the world,” Moreno said. “And that’s what he’s going to do.”
Mystery surrounds a string of pizzas being delivered to homes of U.S. lawmakers around the country. Federal authorities are in the process of investigating a possible sinister message behind the unsolicited pizzas. House Speaker Mike Johnson’s office confirmed the pizzas have been received by both Democrats and Republicans in the House, according to ABC . Pizzas have also been sent to current and former leadership of the U.S. Capitol Police, according to ABC News. “These recent pizza deliveries are troubling and yet again, bring to light the heightened threat landscape we are living in,” Capitol Police said in a statement. “Violence and threats, of any kind, targeted at elected officials will not be tolerated.” The police are “working with our federal, state, and local partners to address the matter.” No further details about the pizza deliveries have been released by Capitol Police to “protect ongoing investigations and to minimize the risk of copycats.” It follows justices receiving random pizza deliveries in at least seven states last month. Federal judges were concerned the pizzas were sent to intimidate them into not challenging the polices of Donald Trump in court.
Bluesky has entered the chat. A spokesperson for the social media platform has explained why JD Vance was suspended from the platform shortly after joining on Wednesday, telling the Daily Beast: “Vice President Vance’s account was briefly flagged by our automated systems that try to detect impersonation attempts which have targeted public figures like him in the past. The account was quickly restored and verified so people can easily confirm its authenticity. We welcome the Vice President to join the conversation on Bluesky.” Vance joined the site with a post touting a new Supreme Court ruling upholding a Tennessee law prohibiting some medical treatments for transgender youths. He seemed to troll users of the site—which hosts many left-leaning figures who departed Elon Musk’s X—by writing, “I’ve been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I’m thrilled to be here to engage with all of you.” His fleeting suspension led to attacks from the MAGA base, who accused the platform of liberal bias and censorship.
Mahesh Kalawadia, 34, has been missing since Air India Flight 171 crashed in the city of Ahmedabad last Thursday after less than 40 seconds in flight, according to The Indian Express. The ongoing investigation has revealed that the last known location of Kalawadia’s phone was approximately 2,300 feet from the Meghani Nagar hostel, where the flight crashed. Kalawadia’s wife, Hetal, was on the phone with her husband just 30 minutes before the crash, BBC reports. During the call, the victim told his wife he was heading back home from a meeting he had taken in an Ahmedabad park. The family reported to The Indian Express that they have submitted Kalawadia’s DNA samples to authorities to check against DNA from the remains of the ground victims of the plane crash. According to AP News, the total death count of the plane failure has climbed to 270 from the 241 known deaths of the passengers onboard, save the one survivor onboard, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.