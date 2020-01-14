Missing 14-Year-Old Ohio Boy Believed to Be Found Dead in Chimney: Police
Ohio police announced Tuesday that they believe they have found the body of a 14-year-old boy who disappeared on his way to school last month in the chimney of a vacant house. “This is not the outcome anyone wanted, but ... we have some closure for the family,” said Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman. Harley Dilly disappeared on Dec. 20 in Port Clinton shortly after he left for school in the early morning, according to police. At least 75 law enforcement agencies searched for Dilly across more than 150 acres, with helicopters, trained dogs, and search-and-rescue teams, Port Clinton police said. On Monday, authorities entered a vacant summer home that was undergoing renovation. “Harley's coat, glasses were discovered on the second floor of the house next to a brick chimney,” Hickman said, adding, “We were then able to discover what we believe to be Harley, who was caught in the chimney.” The police chief said it appears that Dilly climbed into the chimney, became trapped, and died by accident. An autopsy was reportedly being performed on Tuesday to confirm the body’s identity and cause of death.