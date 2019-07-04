CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
INNOCENT VICTIM
Missing 2-Year-Old Noah Tomlin Found in Search of Virginia Incinerator
Read it at The Virginian-Pilot
Authorities spent 10 days searching for Noah Tomlin, a 2-year-old Virginia boy reported missing by his mother, before remains believed to be his were found Wednesday at a trash incinerator near a steam plant. “Noah is the epitome of an innocent victim,” Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult said, according to The Virginian-Pilot. “He, like all innocent victims, deserves better. The innocent deserve to have—and they do have—our promise that we will do everything in our power to prevent something like this from happening again.” Police did not say how Noah died. His mother, Julia Tomlin, was charged last week with three counts of child neglect in connection with Noah and his siblings.