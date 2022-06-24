Missing Woman’s Body Found Buried Under Her Uncle’s Barn

The search for a missing Missouri woman ended this week when her body was found buried inside her uncle’s barn, authorities said.

Now, after an autopsy revealed 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong’s cause of death was homicide, deputies are said to be honing in on her uncle, Lawrence Schanda, and his girlfriend, Teresa Baumgartner, as potential suspects.

Baumgartner was arrested Thursday on a charge of evidence tampering, with deputies saying additional charges are to come “against one or more individuals.” No other charges were added by Friday evening, and Schanda has not been charged.

The discovery of Wilfong’s body under Schanda and Baumgartner’s barn wasn’t the only thing that linked her disappearance to the couple.

Schanda was interviewed over his niece’s disappearance on June 8, when he told investigators his last interaction with Wilfong was an argument—early in the morning on May 19—because he believed she was implicating him in drug activity to law enforcement, the Southeast Missourian reported.

That argument was the last time Wilfong was seen alive. Her mother reported her missing on May 25.

Friends and family took to Facebook to ask for help in finding Wilfong. After her death was ruled a homicide, loved ones changed their profile pictures to a photo of Wilfong with a banner reading “JUSTICE FOR JESSI.”

“We all loved you so much,” posted Jayci Sharrock on Facebook. “We were all praying this wasn’t going to be the outcome.”

Deputies said they decided to search the barn after receiving a tip earlier this month. Once they arrived there on June 18, they discovered an area of dirt that appeared “disturbed” compared to the rest of the ground.

Investigators excavated the area on June 18 to find their suspicions validated—buried there were the remains of Wilfong. Also located nearby was an auger—a tool used to drill holes into the ground—that was rented by Baumgartner on May 24, the Southeast Missourian reported.

Baumgartner, 59, was arrested Thursday and made her first appearance in court, records show. A judge denied her bail as more charges are expected to arrive soon, reported KFVS 12.

Multiple messages to friends and family of Wilfong were not returned Friday. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to messages left with the agency seeking additional details.