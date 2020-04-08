Missing 21-Year-Old Georgia Mom Found, Boyfriend Arrested for Alleged Murder

Cody Bryce Matthews, the wanted boyfriend of a missing 21-year-old Georgia mother, has been arrested, according to the Butts County Sheriff. Police originally said Matthews was holding his girlfriend Autumn Finlay hostage after her Sunday disappearance but later reversed and alleged she was aiding and abetting his escape. Finlay, mom to two sons ages 2 and 5, vanished shortly after Matthews allegedly shot and killed a man south of Atlanta. Matthews was found in Williamson, Georgia, and authorities did not say where they located Finlay, only that she was safe.